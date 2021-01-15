Professional wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin said The Undertaker has the best walkout in WWE, while appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Austin, on Friday, explained how The Undertaker's iconic entrance was so engaging that he once forgot what he wanted to do in their match.

"I had all these things that I was going to do to him, how this match was going to go. And all of a sudden, man, they dimmed down the lights, everybody threw up lighters, they smoked up the arena and here comes The Undertaker walking to the ring," Austin said.

"I completely forgot every single thing I wanted to do with The Undertaker, so instead of blowing smoke up my own ass, I'm going with the coolest walkout was The Undertaker," he continued.

Singh also asked Austin who would win in a 2021 match against his greatest rival, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Austin picked himself.

"See Rock's been out there making all these movies. He's the number one movie star in the world and I know he's been in the gym but man, I'm still pretty hard. I'm still pretty salty," Austin said before commenting on the chemistry he shared with Johnson.

"It was always a deal where I brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in me," the six-time WWE Champion continued.

Austin currently stars in Season 2 of his USA Network interview series, Straight Up Steve Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer will be conducting interviews with Ice-T, Tiffany Haddish, Bret Favre and more.