Steven Yeun said the press tour for his latest film Minari has been bittersweet due to the COVID-19 pandemic while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeun discussed Minari winning Best Foreign Language Film at Golden Globes on Sunday and how the film's cast and crew haven't been able to celebrate the film's success together.

"It was really great to see Isaac give that really beautiful speech. It's been a bittersweet entire press tour of this thing. I probably haven't figured out what I feel about the pandemic yet at this point," the actor said, while mentioning Minari director Lee Isaac Chung.

Meyers mentioned how watching Minari during the pandemic is an emotional experience as it's about family during a time when families can't be all be together.

"The feelings that went in to making the film were, you know it felt like connection. It felt like us being able to see each other a little clearer and hopefully that's the thing that's happening," Yeun said.

Yeun also discussed how his mother wasn't crazy about his acting in high school but that she did love Minari.

"For her, me playing my dad or only being able to play my dad, I'm sure she was like, 'I wish I had a daughter who could play me. It would be more liberating,'" Yeun said.

Minari, about a Korean family who starts a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s, is available on video-on-demand services.