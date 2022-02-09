West Side Story is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose and Moreno.
The film originally opened in theaters in December.
The ABC special Something's Coming: West Side Story -- A Special Edition of 20/20 is available to stream now on Disney+.
The original West Side Story musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Berstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Spielberg's film is written by Tony Kushner and choreographed by Justin Peck.
