Steven Spielberg raises a glass to the cast and crew of West Side Story in a new behind-the-scenes video on the upcoming musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spielberg, who is directing, gives a toast in the clip released on Wednesday and explains how he has a tradition of toasting a film's first and last shot.

"I just want to say that we have been actually in production on this for months but now to actually bring all those elements together as one voice into an ensemble, I'm just so proud and honored that I got this shot late in my career," Spielberg says.

The behind-the-scenes footage includes looks at the film's epic dance numbers filled with multiple actors on screen. Spielberg speaks with stars of the film as he offers direction.

West Side Story, based on the 1957 Broadway musical, is coming to theaters on Dec. 10.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort star as lovers Maria and Tony, who fall for each other in 1950s New York City despite racial tensions revolving around street gangs the Sharks and the Jets.

Co-stars include Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James and Rita Moreno.