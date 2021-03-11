Steve-O is celebrating 13 years of sobriety.

The 46-year-old television personality and stunt performer marked the anniversary Wednesday by sharing a before-and-after photo on Instagram.

The first photo, taken in 2006, shows Steve-O holding a cigarette with dozens of nitrous oxide cartridges in front of him. The second photo, taken this year, shows Steve-O posing with broccoli and other vegetables.

"So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today," he captioned the post.

Steve-O thanked his Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville for encouraging him to get sober.

"Thanks to everyone who helped me make it this far and, as always, thanks to @johnnyknoxville for giving me the loving nudge that started my journey! (today's photo styled and shot by @luxalot," he wrote.

Knoxville responded in the comments.

"Love this. Love u too Steve O. Proud of u. Congrats!" he said, adding a heart emoji.

Steve-O's partner, Lux Wright, who took the second photo, celebrated the anniversary in a post on her own account.

"Happy 13 years of sobriety to my Baybuh!! Love you getchu," she wrote.

Steve-O said in an interview with Men's Health magazine in August that he decided to get sober after realizing he needed to make a drastic change.

"Here's what got me motivated to change: I hit a wall. There was no continuing where I was going. There was no longevity in my lifestyle. So I really reached a point where thank god, my life got so bad that I had to surrender to the process of recovery," the star said.

"It's really rad, man. I can't say enough about being a guy in recovery," he added. "It's been everything for me."

Steve-O came to fame on the MTV series Jackass, which aired from 2000 to 2002. He will return for Jackass 4, the fourth feature film in the Jackass franchise. The movie opens in theaters in September.