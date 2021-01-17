Comedian and actor Steve Martin announced Sunday on Twitter that he has gotten the vaccination for COVID-19 in Manhattan.

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science," Martin tweeted.

He offered more details to a person who asked where and how he obtained the vaccine.

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don't have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," Martin said.

The frequent SNL guest host is known for his film roles in The Jerk, Roxanne, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Parenthood, My Blue Heaven, Little Shop of Horrors and Father of the Bride.