Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops."

The song appears in Martin's Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

His fictional character, Charles-Haden Savage, is supposed to be a washed-up actor, best known for playing the titular TV detective on the drama, Brazzos.

In a recent Season 2 episode, it was revealed that Savage has been living off the proceeds of his one-hit wonder song, "Angel in Flip Flops."

Monday's 2-minute cartoon music video shows Martin/Savage sitting on a beach, strumming a guitar and singing the song when a pretty girl -- wearing the summer shoes that make a "pitta putta" sound on the sand -- walks by.

"The year was 1989 and Brazzos' single, Angel in Flip Flops, was riding high on the charts ... until the Berlin Wall came down," a message accompanying the song on YouTube said.

Only Murders in the Building also stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez.