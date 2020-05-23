The movie is about a Democratic political consultant who helps a retired Marine colonel -- played by Chris Cooper -- run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town, according to a press release. Byrne plays the manager of a rival campaign.
Focus said it will cost $19.99 to rent the film for two days. The release is scheduled as most U.S. theaters remain closed due to social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
