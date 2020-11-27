The Office alum Steve Carell plays an anxious and demanding, but lovable, version of Santa Claus in a new commercial for Xfinity.

"As the clock ticks down to the holidays, Santa, played by Steve Carell , realizes that the usual gifts are just not going to cut it -- not after the year we've all had," said a message accompanying Thursday's 3-minute video, which can now be seen on YouTube.

"With just days to spare, the elves have to come together, rethink their whole operation and attempt to pull off the biggest holiday miracle in North Pole history."

The mini-movie shows Santa consulting with his elves via video conference.

At the end of the film, the workers have found a way to package up the most memorable parts of the holidays, such as family snowball fights, the smell of Grandma's cooking, Auntie's cheek squeezes, adopting a furry friend and Grandpa's same old stories.

As he sets out to deliver the presents on Christmas Eve, Santa video calls his elves and tells them: "This years had been harder than ever and yet you all found a way to pull it off. You reminded us, it's not about the toys and the ornaments. It's about the little things."

"Santa! You're on 'mute!'" one of his elves tells him.

Santa laughs and says: "Just wanted to say 'thanks!' Thanks for believing.'"

