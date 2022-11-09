The actor made his debut as Harris on Days of Our Lives in 1988. He most recently appeared as the character in the Peacock spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
The news follows Burton's exit from ABC soap opera General Hospital in November 2021. The actor, who played Jason Morgan for years, said he was fired from the show for refusing to adhere to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Days of Our Lives originally premiered on NBC in 1965 and moved to Peacock in September.
