Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Sheree Burton.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported Monday that Burton, 51, filed for divorce from Sheree Burton after 23 years of marriage.

Burton cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as March 1.

The actor's rep confirmed to People that Burton filed for divorce.

Us Weekly said Burton filed the documents Friday in Orange County, Calif.

Burton moved forward with the divorce after announcing his separation from Sheree Burton in May. He said at the time that Sheree Burton was pregnant by another man.

"Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton said on Instagram Stories. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time."

Burton and Sheree Burton married in January 1999 and have three children, son Jack, 16, and daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Burton is best known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless.