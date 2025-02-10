Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence approximately two years after her son Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander opened up to Gayle King on CBS Mornings following the publication of This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light -- a book penned by her daughter in-law, Allison Holker.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and was a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died at age 40 in December 2022. In her book, Holker shares details from her late husband's private journals and claims she found a "cornucopia of drugs" in their home following his death.

"Is the issue with you that she shared things that you think should have been private?" King asks Boss Alexander in a preview of the interview released Monday. "Or is the issue that you don't believe it?"

"Both," responds Boss Alexander. "I'm not saying my son was perfect. I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other. But no, I don't believe there was that type of issue, that type of problem."

"Don't get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, 'cause of course there was something going on there at the end that we're not aware of," she adds. "So I applaud that ... and if that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there's a way to say that in general."

Boss Alexander also shared her belief that Holker's book tarnishes her son's name and legacy.

An autopsy for Stephen "tWitch" Boss showed he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when he died, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Holker were married nearly a decade, and had two children together, along with Holker's daughter from a previous relationship.

Holker, who honored her late husband on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary in December 2023, recalled learning of his death in her book, released last week.

"I screamed until I was out of breath. It's really hard to be told your husband is dead. But to be told your husband chose to be dead - that's impossible to fathom," she wrote.

Boss Alexander's full interview with King will air Tuesday on CBS Mornings.