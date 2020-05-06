Stephen King picked which characters he would least want to be quarantined with during the COVID-19 pandemic while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not even close. I wouldn't want to be quarantined with Annie Wilkes," the author said on Tuesday about his character from his 1987 novel Misery.

King said that Annie would force him to write a book, threatening to cut off his foot if he didn't.

Kathy Bates famously portrayed the character in the 1990 film adaptation of Misery which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress. Lizzy Caplan recently played a younger version of the character on Castle Rock.

"I wouldn't be okay quarantining with Jack Torrence either because I'd be afraid that he'd start writing 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.' I would be worried about that," he continued about his character from his 1977 novel The Shining.

Jack Nicholson famously portrayed the character in the 1980 film adaptation.

King said he would, however, be okay staying indoors with Holly Gibney who appears in his recently released novel, If It Bleeds.