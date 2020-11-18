On WWHL, Dorff recalled how he was coming off the film Blood and Wine when he auditioned for Titanic, while DiCaprio had recently starred in Romeo + Juliet.
"At the time, we both had movies at Fox. I had kind of a dark movie with Jack Nicholson and he had Romeo + Juliet. Mine was not tracking box office-wise the same as Romeo + Juliet," Dorff said.
Dorff said he's moved on since losing Titanic to DiCaprio.
"It was between us, but you can't really look back," the actor said. "[Titanic] was obviously a monster of a movie. There were other movies that I'd passed on that I wished I had done, but I just keep going forward."
"When you're 20 years younger, you kind of forget certain things and have to move on," he added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Dorff named DiCaprio as his biggest competition for roles during his early career.
"When I first started, at around 16, 17 ... me and DiCaprio always went up against each other," he said. "Matt Damon was a little older than us."
After losing Titanic, Dorff went on to star in Blade, Cecil B. Demented and Public Enemies. He recently played Roland West in True Detective Season 3 and Sheriff Bill Hollister on Deputy.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.