Stephen Colbert will look back at a year in quarantine with a special episode of The Late Show Friday at 11:35 p.m. EST, CBS has announced.

The episode will mark the one-year anniversary of The Late Show's last episode from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colbert last interviewed Dr. Sanjay Gupta inside the theater with the show's staff and crew acting as the audience.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be Colbert's guest on Friday for his first Late Show appearance.

Colbert has been producing episodes of The Late Show remotely since March 16, 2020. He was the first late night host to return to air and broadcast from home, delivering his monologue from his bathtub.

The Late Show has produced 167 episodes remotely with 13 episodes taking place live.