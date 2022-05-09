The announcement was made in a tweet shared from The Late Show's official Twitter account Monday. The tweet noted that the late-night program will "not be taping new episodes until further notice."
"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the tweet read. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."
Colbert jokingly reacted to the show's message with a post on Twitter, writing: "Worst. Sequel. Ever."
