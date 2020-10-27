Stephen Amell announced he was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast, Inside of You.

The actor, best known for his role as Green Arrow on The CW's Arrow, said on the podcast Tuesday that he has since recovered and is back to work on his new Starz series titled Heels.

"I woke up and it was the strangest thing. My [expletive] right ear was plugged and I was hot and cold," the 39-year-old said about his symptoms.

Amell said he had anxiety about letting the show down as production on the first season was underway.

"When I got the positive test, for me it became holy [expletive]. I just destroyed this show because I'm No. 1 on the call sheet and I work every day more or less," he said.

"I'm in my head going, '[expletive] they're going to have to shut down the production. We're not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'" Amell continued.

Heels is a drama series about the world of independent wrestling. Amell will portray Jack Spade, the villain or heel of the Duffy Wrestling Association that he is trying to turn into an empire.