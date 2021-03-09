Starz released on Tuesday it's first-look at Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in upcoming professional wrestling drama, Heels.

Amell is wearing wrestling tights and a championship belt in the images, which were released on Twitter.

Ludwig is sporting long hair and his own unique wrestling attire. Amell and Ludwig are also featured getting ready to make their entrance to the ring.

Heels is named after the term used for villainous characters in the world of professional wrestling. The series will explore a small-town wrestling promotion located inside a close-knit community in Georgia.

Amell (Arrow) will portray Jack Spade, the villain of the Duffy Wrestling Association with Ludwig (Vikings) as his brother Ace Spade. The brothers will feud as Jack Spade tries to turn their father's wrestling promotion into an empire.

Kelli Berglund , Alison Luff, Mary McCormack , Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Treu Tucker, Roxton Garcia and James Harrison also star.

The series is written by Michael Waldron (Loki) with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner.