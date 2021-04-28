Stephanie Hollman says Brandi Redmond addresses her husband's cheating scandal at the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion.

Hollman discussed the scandal during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Hollman was asked for her reaction to a video that surfaced in March of Redmond's husband, Bryan Redmond, appearing to embrace and kiss another woman at a club. Hollman said Redmond will address the video during the Season 5 reunion.

"She does address it at the reunion," Hollman said of Redmond.

"You know, I was more concerned about my friend and making sure that she was okay and doing well," she added. "She had a new baby at the time, so for me, it was more about just her. I want to make sure she's good."

Hollman said she doesn't want to speak on Redmond's behalf but did say it was hard to see her friend in pain.

"I mean, more than anything, it's just, I knew that she was hurting," Hollman said.

"I love her, I love Bryan, but nobody deserves that. She's a lovely person and I just want her to be okay," she added.

Bravo released a teaser for the Season 5 reunion that shows WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen asking Redmond about the scandal.

"A video was making its rounds about your husband, Bryan, at a club with another woman," Cohen says in the clip.

The camera then shows Redmond wiping away tears.

Redmond and Bryan Redmond married in 2003 and have four children, daughters Brinkley, Brooklyn and Brilynn, and son Bruin.

On WWHL, Hollman said it was a "100 percent shock" to learn about Redmond's pregnancy with Brilynn after wrapping Season 5. Redmond gave birth to Brilynn in February.