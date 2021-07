Walt Disney Animation has released the first trailer for its new animated musical, Encanto.

Set to open in theaters in November, the movie is about an exceptional family who lives in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia.

Everyone in Casa Madrigal is gifted except for 15-year-old Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights fame.

"Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more," Beatriz said in a statement accompanying Thursday's 90-second preview on YouTube.

"She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right -- something I love and relate to very much."

The voice cast also includes Mari­a Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama , Adassa, Diane Guerrero , Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda , Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda penned original songs for Encanto and renowned Colombian singer-songwriter, Carlos Vives, performs "Colombia, Mi Encanto" in the trailer.