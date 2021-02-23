Keiynan Lonsdale, Enrique Murciano and dancer Rebbi Rosie have joined Starz's re-imagined Step Up series, the network announced on Tuesday.

Step Up star Terayle Hill, who portrayed Marquise on the show's first two seasons, is also returning for the new season as a series regular.

The series, based on the dance-focused film of the same name, will return with Christina Milian as Collette, taking the place of the late Naya Rivera. Ne-Yo stars as Sage Odom.

The series follows Collette and Sage, who is the founder of Atlanta's High Water Performing Arts School with Collette as his partner in art, business and love. Collette became the manager of Sage and his tour while hiding a dark secret.

Collette, as the secret comes crashing down, is tempted to change from her role as the woman behind the man to the powerful woman in front of the man.

Rosie, whose credits include dancing with Beyonce Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj , will portray Angel who comes to High Water after running away from the underworld of London's organized crime families.

Londsdale (The Flash) will be taking over the role of Tal from Petrice Jones. Tal, who has faced persecution for his sexuality, is the lead dancer in Sage's massive tour.

Murciano (Power) will play Cruz, a lawyer fighting Sage's murder accusation.

Production on the new season started in February in Atlanta.