'Step Up' sets new series regulars with Keiynan Lonsdale, Enrique Murciano
UPI News Service, 02/23/2021
Keiynan Lonsdale, Enrique Murciano and dancer Rebbi Rosie have joined Starz's re-imagined Step Up series, the network announced on Tuesday.
Step Up star Terayle Hill, who portrayed Marquise on the show's first two seasons, is also returning for the new season as a series regular.
The series, based on the dance-focused film of the same name, will return with Christina Milian as Collette, taking the place of the late Naya Rivera. Ne-Yo stars as Sage Odom.
The series follows Collette and Sage, who is the founder of Atlanta's High Water Performing Arts School with Collette as his partner in art, business and love. Collette became the manager of Sage and his tour while hiding a dark secret.
Collette, as the secret comes crashing down, is tempted to change from her role as the woman behind the man to the powerful woman in front of the man.
