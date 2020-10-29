Richard Armitage and Cush Jumbo will star in a new Netflix series from author and producer Harlan Coben.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that Armitage, Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish have joined the cast of Stay Close, an eight-part series based on Coben's novel of the same name.

"Stay Close revolves around three people whose dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy their lives," Netflix tweeted.

Coben created the Netflix adaptation and will write and executive produce the project, according to Deadline. Daniel O'Hara serves as lead director and will executive produce with Nicola Shindler, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.

Armitage will play Ray, a once-promising documentary photographer now stuck pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids. Jumbo portrays Megan, a working mother of three, while Nesbitt plays Broome, a detective obsessed with a missing person's case. Parish portrays Lorraine, an old friend of Megan's who delivers some shocking news that sets off the chain of events.

"I'm so excited to work alongside Netflix, Nicola and the whole team on Stay Close," Jumbo said. "Can't wait to get my teeth into such a brilliant British thriller.

Armitage previously starred in the Netflix adaptation of Coben's novel The Stranger.

"I can't wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again," the actor said. "I love Harlan's style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart; Stay Close promises to break all the rules."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Netflix has also adapted Coben's books The Woods, Safe and The Five.

Armitage and Nesbitt co-starred as Thorin Oakenshield and Bofur in The Hobbit film series. Jumbo portrays Lucca Quinn on The Good Fight.