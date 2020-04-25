Statler Brothers band member and TV personality Harold Reid has died, the Country Music Association announced Saturday. He was 80.

"Harold and the Statler Brothers were a staple on many of the great CMA Awards shows throughout the 1970s," Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"When I passed Harold backstage at TNN during a taping for their long-running television show, he always had a hello and a bright smile. When I heard of his passing on Friday, I immediately thought of his legendary bass vocals on so many era-defining country and gospel classics."

The Statler Brothers band comprised Reid, Phil Balsley, Lew DeWitt and Harold's brother, Don Reid.

The group -- which went by the names The Four Star Quartet and The Kingsmen in its early days -- performed from 1955 to 2002 and released more than 40 albums.

In addition to singing backup for Johnny Cash 1964-72, the musicians hosted The Statler Brothers Show, a variety program, 1991-97, on TNN.

Famous for hits such as "Flowers on the Wall," "Bed of Roses," "The Class of '57" and "Do You Know You Are My Sunshine," the band was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and won nine CMA Awards throughout its career.