HBO Max released the teaser trailer for its series Station Eleven on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16 on the streaming service.

Station Eleven depicts a global pandemic. HBO Max cast the series prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Actors like Mackenzie Davis were waiting during the summer of 2020 for production to begin.

The teaser shows a man (Himesh Patel) stocking up in the supermarket with a little girl (Matilda Lawler). The teaser continues to show the devastation of the pandemic in abandoned streets and snow and ice encroaching on indoor spaces.

Station Eleven takes place in multiple timelines, depicting the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and the distant future. Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty also star. Gael Garci¬a Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recur.

Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven was adapted for television by showrunner Patrick Somerville. Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak direct. Murai, Podeswa and Somerville are also executive producers.