Yvonne Strahovski is on the run from a dangerous cult in the latest trailer for upcoming Netflix limited series, Stateless.

Strahovski escapes from the cult -- led by series co-creator Cate Blanchett and Dominic West -- but ends up at an immigration detention center located in the Australian desert.

Strahovski is listed as a missing person and her sister is desperate to find her.

The detention center is also home to an anguished refugee portrayed by Fayssal Bazzi, a struggling dad who works at the facility portrayed by Jai Courtney and a bureaucrat portrayed by Asher Keddie.

The four strangers will intersect at the detention center when Stateless premieres July 8 on Netflix.

Blanchett created the series with Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie. The actress previously said that Stateless will explore the desire for personal freedom and the need for social stability.