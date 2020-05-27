Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Stateless.

One photo shows Blanchett's character Pat performing onstage in a gown. Another shows Strahovski's Sofie alongside a fence, while a third shows Courtney's Cam in a uniform.

Stateless centers on four people at an immigration detention center in the Australian desert.

"Stateless is a limited series about four strangers (an airline hostess running from a cult, an Afghan refugee, a young father, and a bureaucrat trying to contain a scandal) whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert," Netflix wrote.

Netflix acquired Stateless in February ahead of its original premiere in Australia in March. The six-part series is co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie.

"The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation," the trio said. "Our hope is that Stateless will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them."

Blanchett previously said the show will explore the desire for personal freedom and the need for social stability.

Stateless premieres July 8.