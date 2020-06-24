Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with a baby girl.

The 32-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's expecting a daughter with her fiance, Beau Clark.

Schroeder shared a photo of Clark kissing her on the cheek while holding up a pink onesie reading "#OOTD," or "Outfit of the Day."

"We're having a baby girl," Schroeder captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Jax Taylor, Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman and Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici were among those to congratulate Schroeder in the comments.

"can't wait to meet her!!!!!!!!!" Maloney-Schwartz wrote.

"I am so happy!!! Love you both," Taylor added.

"Congrats girl. There is nothing better than being a mom. You are in for the sweetest ride of your life," Hollman said.

Clark posted a similar photo on his own account.

"I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I'll FW to my daughter and then some!" he wrote. "She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha... 'She'll be a [expletive] woman!!!' #thankful."

People reported June 16 that Schroeder and Clark are expecting their first child. The news followed Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni's firings from Vanderpump Rules on June 9 due to their past racist actions.

Schroeder and Doute had apologized June 7 after their former co-star Faith Stowers shared how Schroeder and Doute once called the police on her after seeing an article about a black woman wanted for theft.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced," Schroeder said on Instagram. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in August. The couple said on Watch What Happens Live in March that they are keeping their "fingers crossed" that their October wedding in Rome, Italy, is able to happen.