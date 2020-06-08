Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are apologizing to their former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers for the "hurt" they caused her in the past.

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, issued statements Sunday on Instagram after Stowers, 31, shared how Schroeder and Doute once called the police on her after seeing an article about a black woman wanted for theft.

In an Instagram Live video last week, Stowers said Schroeder and Doute tried to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers said. "And they called the cops and said it was me."

In 2018, Doute tweeted an article about the thief and asked her followers if "this ex #pumprules thief" looked familiar. Schroeder later confirmed they called the cops on Stowers during a podcast interview.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced," Schroeder said Sunday. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."

"My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she told Stowers. "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

In her own post, Doute promised to "do better" in the future.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," Doute said.

"It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance," she added. "I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Stowers appeared in Seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules. The Bravo series is now in its eighth season and stars Schroeder, Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Jax Taylor.