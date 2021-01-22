Stassi Schroeder is introducing her newborn daughter to fans.

The 32-year-old television personality shared a first photo of Hartford Charlie Rose , her 2-week-old baby girl with her husband and former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Beau Clark, on Thursday.

Schroeder posted a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram of Hartford sleeping and sucking on a pacifier on a floral-print bed.

"Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it," Schroeder captioned the post.

"It's her two week birthday and I feel like I'm finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said. "My heart is so freaking full. I can't believe I get to keep her."

Schroeder's former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute were among those to welcome baby Hartford in the comments.

"Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She's so beautiful and I'm so happy for you and Beau!!!" Maloney-Schwartz wrote.

"Beautiful sweet angel!!! we love you so much Hartford!!" Cartwright added.

"I can't wait to snuggle her we love you Hartford!!!!" Doute said.

Schroeder and Clark welcomed their daughter earlier this month. The couple chose their daughter's middle names, Charlie and Rose, after Clark's father and Schroeder's grandmother, respectively.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple said at the time. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

Schroeder announced her pregnancy in June, shortly after her firing from Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go from the show due to their past racist actions.

Schroeder and Clark married at an intimate wedding in October amid Schroeder's pregnancy.