Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far from Home, the Vida Season 3 premiere and new episodes of Outlander Season 5 are coming to Starz in April. The network released a list of the movies and TV shows coming and going next month on the Starz app and on demand. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is available on Starz beginning March 30. Hundreds of other movies will also be available in "April Fools Fun," "Superheroes," "To Be Young Again" and other categories. Here's a list of films coming to Starz in April: April Fools Fun (April 1-30) 21 Jump Street 21 Jump Street Baseketball Zombieland: Double Tap (available on the Starz app March 31)

Beverly Hills Ninja Dude, Where's My Car Patch Adams The Truman Show Wet Hot American Summer Napoleon Dynamite Half Baked Half Baked Major Payne McHale's Navy National Lampoon's Animal House Nutty Professor Nutty Professor II: The Klumps Young Frankenstein April Fool's Day Bowfinger Superheroes - They Save the Day (April 10-19) Spider-Man Spider-Man 2 Hulk Hellboy (starts April 10) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance Darkman Spider-Man: Far from Home Venom X-Men Origins: Wolverine Mystery Men Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising To Be Young Again (April 1-30) 13 Going on 30 About a Boy Adventureland Hearts in Atlantis Little Miss Sunshine Pride & Prejudice Wet Hot American Summer You Again The Breakfast Club The Sandlot (Starts April 10) Sixteen Candles Back to School Weird Science Cider House Rules The Sorcerer's Apprentice Binge in a Day: Denzel Washington (April 1-9) The Equalizer 2 American Gangster The Bone Collector Devil in a Blue Dress Fallen Cry Freedom Carbon Copy Binge in a Day: Julia Roberts (April 10-19) Erin Brockovich America's Sweethearts Mystic Pizza Sleeping with the Enemy Charlie Wilson's War Larry Crowne Duplicity Celebrating Eddie Murphy - Deliriously Funny (April 27-May 3) The Nutty Professor The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 48 Hrs. Daddy Day Care Showtime I Spy Vampire in Brooklyn Bowfinger Another 48 Hrs. Hardcore Gangster (April 1-30) American Gangster Devil in a Blue Dress Love and a Bullet Never Die Alone No Country for Old Men Once Upon a Time in Mexico Paper Soldiers Pulp Fiction White Boy Rick The Whole Nine Yards Snatch Thick as Thieves The Hitman American Me Carlito's Way Carlito's Way: Rise to Power Casino Period Pieces - Costumes & Drama (April 1-9) The Queen Atonement Pride & Prejudice William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet Anna Karenina Jane Eyre The Dresser Family Faves Double Features (April 27-May 5) The Sandlot and The Sandlot 2 Big Fat Liar and Bigger Fatter Liar Nanny McPhee and Nanny McPhee Returns Here's the full list of what's coming to Starz in April: April 1 The Accused Born on the Fourth of July Cadillac Man Cuban Fury The Defiant Ones Diana Dude, Where's My Car? Finding Steve McQueen The Forgotten Getting Even with Dad High Spirits Hombre Illegally Yours Looking Glass My Bloody Valentine Nanny McPhee Returns Nutty Professor II: The Klumps The Nutty Professor Oddball One Foot i Hell Original Sin Paranormal Activity Red River Showtime Snatch Spider-Man Spider-Man 2 Stratton Superstar Surf's Up Undercover Brother War Arrow Wargames Ambitious Episodes 101-118 Hatfields & McCoys Episodes 1-3 La Bruja Episodes 101-120 Luther Episodes 501-504 Malcolm & Eddie Episodes 311-322, 401-405 April 4 The Comedian Irrational Man Lady in the Van April 6 Where's My Roy Cohn? April 10 The Cockeyed Cowboys of Calico County Garden State Hellboy Napoleon Dynamite Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian The Old Chisholm Trail Rent Due Ride Out for Revenge The Sandlot 2 The Sandlot Star in the Dust April 12 Outlander Episode 508 April 13 Power Episode 615 April 15 The Death and Life of John F. Donovan April 16 Funny People April 17 The Animal Apache Drums Bachelor Party Blue Collar The Brass Legend Brother John Bulworth Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid First Sunday The French Connection The Freshmen Gun Duel in Durango Gunfight in Abilene The Haunting Ithaca My All American Overcomer Sense and Sensibility She's Having a Baby The Shootist Small Soldiers Spellbinder The Stepfather Under the Same Moon April 18 Big Fat Liar Bigger Fatter Liar April 19 Outlander Episode 509 April 20 Generation Columbine April 22 Little Dorrit's Story Episodes 1-2 April 24 Beethoven Beethoven's 2nd Beethoven's 3rd Beethoven's 4th Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw Beethoven's Big Break Beethoven's Treasure Tail The Hired Hand The Last Sunset Laws of Attraction Mr. Baseball Oklahoma Frontier Salt and Pepper April 26 Outlander Episode 510 Vida Episode 301 April 27 Toxic Beauty April 29 The Bravest Here's the full list of what's leaving Starz in April: April 1 The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly When in Rome April 3 Paul, Apostle of Christ April 14 The Great Gatsby Stuart Saves His Family Rocco Shiavone Episodes 101-112 April 15 Baby Mama The Door in the Floor Sylvia April 17 Foxtrot The Green Hornet April 22 Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction April 23 The Collection April 24 The Leisure Seeker April 26 Battle: Los Angeles April 29 The Lone Ranger April 30 21 Grams 8 Mile Alice in Wonderland American Me American Ninja American Ninja 2: The Confrontation American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt Barbarella Bowfinger Bustin' Loose Cave of Outlaws Chief Crazy Horse Club Paradise The Concorde... Airport '79 Conrack Cop Land Desperado: Badlands Justice Desperado: The Outlaw Wars Dr. Giggles Duck, You Sucker Duplex Erin Brockovich Escape from Alcatraz Frenchie Gridlock'd Harvard Beats Yale 29-29 The Heartbreak Kid Hondo Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom I Come in Peace I Spy I'm Gonna Git You Sucka The Interpreter Invasion U.S.A. La Chana The Last Hard Men Leave It to Beaver Left-Handed Law Love Between the Covers Lucha Mexico Man in the Shadow The Mask of Zorror Matinee Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day Missing in Action Missing in Action 2: The Beginning Modern Problems Patch Adams The Perfect Man Prelude to a Kiss Raw Edge A Return to Salem's Lot River of Death Rocky Balboa Sanctum Sandflow Saving Grace Serendipity Shaun of the Dead Sin Norte Sklar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts Smokey and the Bandid Smokey and the Bandit II Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 Song of the Sea Soul Food Stargate Summer Rental Uncle Buck The Undefeated Vanity Fair A Very Long Engagement Walk the Proud Land Weird Science What Haunts Us Barbie Dreamtopia Episodes 101-116 Digimon Frontier Episodes 101-150 Las Historias de Mama Gansa Episodes 102-313 New York's Funniest Episodes 101-105 << PRIOR STORY

