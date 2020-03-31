Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far from Home, the Vida Season 3 premiere and new episodes of Outlander Season 5 are coming to Starz in April.
The network released a list of the movies and TV shows coming and going next month on the Starz app and on demand.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is available on Starz beginning March 30. Hundreds of other movies will also be available in "April Fools Fun," "Superheroes," "To Be Young Again" and other categories.
Here's a list of films coming to Starz in April:
April Fools Fun (April 1-30)
21 Jump Street
Baseketball
Zombieland: Double Tap (available on the Starz app March 31)
Beverly Hills Ninja
Dude, Where's My Car
Patch Adams
The Truman Show
Wet Hot American Summer
Napoleon Dynamite
Half Baked
Major Payne
McHale's Navy
National Lampoon's Animal House
Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Young Frankenstein
April Fool's Day
Bowfinger
Superheroes - They Save the Day (April 10-19)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Hulk
Hellboy (starts April 10)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Darkman
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Venom
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Mystery Men
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising
