Starz to stream 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Fantasy Island'
UPI News Service, 07/13/2020
Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys for Life and Fantasy Island are coming to Starz.
The network announced new titles for its "Summer of Blockbusters @Home" event in a press release Monday. The titles also include The Grudge, Charlie's Angels, Little Women and Bloodshot.
"Summer of Blockbusters" offers exclusive first-run movies to viewers with Starz. The network said the event "will transform back yards into at-home movie theaters" as people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Viewers with Starz can stream or download Jumanji: The Next Level, The Grudge and Charlie's Angels on the Starz app now. The full list of movies is coming to the Starz app and will air on Starz in July and August.
