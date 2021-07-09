Production has begun on Courteney Cox's new horror comedy series at Starz titled Shining Vale.

"You wouldn't believe the view from this chair. #ShiningVale is in production," the official Twitter account for the series said on Friday.

The post includes a photo of Cox's on set chair with her name printed on the back.

Starz gave an eight-episode series order to Shining Vale in April. Co-stars include Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.

Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a cursed house in a small town.

Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe) created the series. Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid's Tale) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

Cox last appeared in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. The actress, in June, also joined her Friends castmates inside the set for Central Perk on The Late Late Show with James Corden.