Starz original series Power Book IV: Force was renewed for a second season Wednesday, the network announced.

Season 1 of the popular series debuted Feb. 6 as the most-watched premiere ever in Starz history, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the United States.

"Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph's return as the iconic 'Tommy Egan' and from the show's record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city," Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast."

Power Book IV: Force is the third spinoff of the Power franchise, whose executive producers include show creator Courtney A. Kemp and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Last week, Jackson complained on social media that Starz was slow to order more Force while renewing another show, Hightown.

Joseph Sikora stars on Force as Tommy Egan, a killer and drug dealer who attempts to take Chicago by storm in his mission to become the city's largest drug dealer after fleeing New York.

Co-stars include Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.