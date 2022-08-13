Starz has announced it ordered a third season of its family crime drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire," Starz said in a synopsis.

Starring MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller and Raquel "Raq" Thomas, the show's second season premieres on the cable network Sunday.

Production on Season 3 is slated to begin this summer in New York.

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer.

"Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the Season 2 return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naive teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming on STARZ, said in a statement.

"And we're thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai."

The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz.