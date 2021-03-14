Starz announced Sunday it has ordered Season 7 of its time-travel drama, Outlander.

A video the cable network released online shows the costumed cast taking turns reading aloud fan questions, all of which followed a similar theme -- when will the show be renewed?

Sam Heughan then recited a inquiry from his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, who supposedly wanted to know, "Am I coming back to work next year and can I have a bigger trailer?"

"I am afraid Caitriona, no, you can't have a bigger trailer, however, you are coming back for Season 7. Yes!" Heughan said.

"There will be a Season 7. Another season to potentially torture Roger," said castmate Richard Rankin.

"And we just want to say thank you so much to all of you fans. A massive, massive thank you. We couldn't do it without you," added Sophie Skelton

"And we can't wait to continue the story with all of you," said Balfe.

"You want it. You got it," said Rankin.

The series is based on Diana Gabaldon 's fantasy novels and set in the 18th century.

Season 5 aired in 2020 and Season 6 is now in production.

No premiere date for the new episodes has been announced yet.