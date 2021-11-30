Starz has renewed travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham for a second season.

The show follows Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish , who will be visiting New Zealand in Season 2. The duo explored the heritage and history of Scotland in Season 1.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes and feature Heughan and McTavish discovering the Scottish influence of New Zealand and its own history.

Heughan and McTavish developed the series, which is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. The duo also serve as executive producers.

Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser on Outlander while McTavish plays Dougal MacKenzie/William Buccleigh MacKenzie. Season 6 of Outlander is coming to Starz on March 6.

The actors also recently released their second book together titled The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories From Scotland. The book features Heughan and McTavish guiding readers through a year of Scottish legends, locations, traditions, historical and contemporary events and more.