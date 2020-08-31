Starz has given a series order to Power Book IV: Force, which will bring back star Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

Sikora starred in the original Power, which ended after six seasons in February. Power Book IV: Force will follow his character Tommy Egan as he cuts ties and leaves New York for good.

The new Power series hails from creator, writer and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Robert Munic (Vital Signs, Ice) is serving as showrunner and executive producer.

"Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can't wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy's story with Power Book IV: Force," Starz president of programming Christina Davis said in a statement.

Power Book II: Ghost, which takes place days after the original Power, is coming to Starz on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be a prequel series that stars Mekai Curtis as a young Kanan Stark along with Patina Miller as his mother Raquel, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore and Lovie Simone. The series will resume production this fall for a 2021 release.