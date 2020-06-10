Starz has ordered travel docuseries Men in Kilts starring Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will feature the duo exploring and celebrating Scotland as they learn about Scottish history and culture.

Heughan and McTavish will meet with local artisans, and visit sites where great battles took place.

Heughan and McTavish use an RV, boat and go hiking in a teaser trailer for the series which was released on Twitter Wednesday.

Heughan and McTavish created the series and are executive producing. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will run for eight, half-hour episodes.

No premiere date has been set. Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser on Starz's Outlander and McTavish portrays Dougal Mackenzie.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they vist and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience," president, original programming at Starz Christina Davis said in a statement.

"The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends," Davis continued.