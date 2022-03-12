The Chi actress La La Anthony and The Scorpian King alum Kelly Hu will be series regulars in Season 2 of the fact-based Starz crime drama BMF.

Christine Horn from Snowfall and Black-ish will also play a recurring role, the cable network announced Friday.

"La La Anthony will reprise her [guest star] role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly and they develop a friendship," Starz said in a press release.

"Kelly Hu will star as Detective Veronica Jin, a smart, complex and tough cop out on the streets. Jin's emotional journey is both universal and unique as she is a product of the American Dream shaped by her Chinese immigrant parents, but unique because Jin becomes the only Asian American, female detective in the murder capital of the world in the '80s. Christine Horn will recur as Mabel Jones, a trusted friend and neighbor to the Flenory family. Despite her vivacious facade, the Flenory's will discover there's more to Mabel than what meets the eye."

Executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the show stars Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Da'Vinchi as Terry Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas, Ajiona Alexus as Kato, Myles Truitt as B-Mickie and Steve Harris as Detective Bryant.

Randy Huggins is showrunner, executive producer and writer of BMF.