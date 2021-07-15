The story of crime family The Flenorys comes to life in the first teaser trailer for upcoming Starz's drama, BMF.

Brothers vow to become kings in the 30-second clip released on Thursday. The BMF stands for Black Mafia Family.

Starz also announced on Thursday that BMF will premiere worldwide on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT. The show will then move to its regular Sunday time slot at 8 p.m. EDT on Oct. 3.

BMF is inspired by the true story of brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Felenory who formed one of the most influential crime families in the U.S.

"This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream," reads a synopsis.

Demetrius Flenory's son Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr., stars in the series along with Da 'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby Michole Briana White , Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris.

Snoop Dogg has a recurring role on the series along with Arkeisha 'Kash Doll' Knight and Wood Harris. La La Anthony and Serayah are set as recurring guest stars.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serves as executive producer along with showrunner and writer Randy Huggins. Tasha Smith is directing multiple episodes and also executive producing.