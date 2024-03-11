Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who added Artists4Ceasefire accessories to their ensembles were Best Song Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, as well as Origin filmmaker Ava DuVernay , previous double Oscar-winner and presenter Mahershala Ali and Poor Things cast members Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo

The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer referenced the contemporary conflict as he accepted his Oscar for Best International Feature for his Holocaust-themed movie.

"All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present," Glazer said.

"Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza -- all the victims face dehumanization."

Director Mstyslav Chernov spoke about the Russian war in Ukraine as he picked up his statuette for Best Feature Documentary for 20 Days In Mariupol.

"Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say, 'I wish I never made this film.' I wish to be able to exchange this (for) Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities," Chernov said.

"I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past. But we, all together, you -- some of the most talented people in the world -- we can make sure the history record is set straight, and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten."