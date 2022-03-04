Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are some of the big stars who had popular residencies in Las Vegas in the recent past.

This week, the Jonas Brothers announced a Las Vegas residency, joining Katy Perry , Silk Sonic, Usher John Legend and more in the "Entertainment Capital of the World."

Here are the stars who will have residencies this year.

'Katy Perry - Play'

Resorts World Theater

The global pop superstar and co-judge of American Idol, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan , said on her website she's "thrilled" to announce her Vegas residency, themed "Play." Her "larger than life" performance "will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of the World," according to the resort's statement on the show. The dates of the residency starts with a few days in early March and continues on several dates in late May through mid-August.

'Usher - The Vegas Residency'

Dolby Live at Park MGM

Singer, songwriter and dancer Usher is embarking on his second Las Vegas residency, after his successful one at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021. He will perform on select dates from July through October.

'An Evening with Silk Sonic'

Dolby Live at Park MGM

Silk Sonic, the multi-Grammy Award-nominated R&B duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will perform their chart-topping hits including "Leave the Door Open" and "Fly As Me," according to a Park MGM Las Vegas statement. The residency starts in early March and continues on several dates through the end of May.

'Manilow: Las Vegas'

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Barry Manilow , whose career spans seven decades, will at Westgate Resorts. "The Westgate in Las Vegas has become my second home," Manilow said in the statement. "I am thrilled I will continue to perform my hits for the fans in such an iconic theater and property." The residency starts in early March and continues on several dates through mid-June.

'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!'

Flamingo Hotel and Casino

Queens Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Trinity K Bonet, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo will perform an immersive 90-minute show live in Las Vegas' Flamingo Hotel at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays. The show includes over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and elaborate performances.

'Carrie Underwood- Reflection'

Resorts World Theatre

The three-time American Country Music Entertainer of the Year will return to Las Vegas this year to perform in her first Vegas residency, which started in December. Six dates were added to the residency in May "due to overwhelming demand," Underwood tweeted.

'Keith Urban Live'

The Coliseum at Caesars Palace

The four-time Grammy Award winning Australian-American country singer's performances are expected to "keep you guessing," according to Caesars Palace statement. Residency dates start in late March and continue on select dates in April and May.

'Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano'

Dolby Live at Park MGM

The pop music icon, Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-inner will return to Las Vegas for Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, featuring "stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook," according to an MGM Resorts statement. Residency dates start in mid-April, with select dates through mid-May.

'John Legend - Love in Las Vegas'

Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner, civil rights activist, who became the first Black man to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in 2018 -- joining the EGOT winners list -- will perform on select dates from mid-April through October. He said his music "has always be a celebration of love. And that's what we want to do with this concert."

'Jonas Brothers Live in Vegas'

Dolby Live at Park MGM

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas announced on Tuesday the five-night residency on select dates in June. Their Remember This Tour wrapped up in October. "Best way to kick off summer 2022? With my brothers in Vegas," Nick Jonas tweeted. "See you in Vegas this June," he added in another tweet.

'Luke Bryan Vegas'

Resorts World Theater

The country music star will return to Las Vegas in mid-June following a Vegas in February and will perform on select nights through September. "The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric performance that had fans on their feet," the resort said in a statement.

Adele

Caesars Palace

Adele explained in a tearful video posted to Twitter in January that her show wasn't ready due to COVID-19 delivery delays and illness among half of her crew. The residency was set to run through April. New dates aren't yet confirmed, but Adele said it will happen later this year.