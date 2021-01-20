Film, television and music stars like Mindy Kaling, Bebe Rexha, Eva Longoria and more have commented on Wednesday's presidential inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden became the 46th president of the United States after taking the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Harris has become the first woman and first woman of color in U.S. history to be sworn in as vice president.

"I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone," Kaling said on Instagram, alongside an image of her three-year-old daughter Katherine watching Harris on a television screen.

"Brown girls no longer just dreaming," Shonda Rhimes said on Instagram, alongside a photo of her family watching the event.

"Just wanna let you know. It's never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden in 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don't give up," Rexha said on Twitter.

"Kamala Harris becomes the first female VP in US history today. It's only been 100 years since we've been allowed to vote. It's been 49 years since we have been granted equal rights. And just in the last years women have been telling their truths standing strong together," Rexha continued.

"Hey Everybody, today we're ALLLL good! God bless you REAL good @joebiden & @kamalaharris ! Our country in your hands is a great good thing! Amen, Amen, and AMEN! #inauguration #theywalkeduptheweststeps #sayitagain," Angela Bassett said on Instagram, alongside a photo of the U.S. Capitol.

"Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @joebiden and our first Madam Vice President, @kamalaharris. Today is only the beginning," Longoria said on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with Biden.

"Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen," Kerry Washington said on Twitter.

"hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four year can I get a follow plz," Chrissy Teigen said on Twitter.