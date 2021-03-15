Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen and more have reacted to receiving Oscar nominations Monday.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on April 25 on ABC. The ceremony honors excellence in cinema.

Mank leads the field with 10 nominations. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 received six nominations each.

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell and Nomadland director Chloe Zhao made history by becoming the first female directors to be nominated in the same year in the Best Director category. Minari star Steven Yeun is the first Asian American nominated for Best Actor.

Davis, who is nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, has become the most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history.

"Absolutely thrilled!! Congratulations to the whole @MaRaineyFilm team! Deserved!" Davis said on Twitter alongside an image congratulating the film on reaching five nominations in total.

"Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement," Ahmed, who is nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for Sound of Metal, said on Twitter before thanking the film's crew including writer-director Darius Marder.

"Congratulations Aaron Sorkin and the entire team behind Chicago 7 for six Oscar nominations! I am grateful to the Academy to be a small part of this morning's honours and I share my nomination with the incredible actors of Chicago 7 who are equally deserving of this accolade," Cohen, who is nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role for The Trial of the Chicago 7, said on Twitter alongside an image of himself from the film.

"Today I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps," Daniel Kaluuya , who is nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role for portraying Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, said in a statement.

"I became a vessel for Chairman Fred's spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equity and justice more than ever," Kaluuya continued.

"Wow Wa We Waa! Thank you to the Academy for this honour! I really can't believe this - to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true! I am so grateful to Sacha Baron Cohen and my Borat family and congratulations to them for their Adapted Screen play nomination," Maria Bakalova, who is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, said in a statement.

"Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can't believe it's me! I am incredibly humbled by the honor. Thank you so much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and our entire cast and crew. We made this film with love, and I thank you for loving us back. And than you, Isaac, This is all because of you!" Yuh-Jung Youn, who is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for Minari, said in a statement.

"After such a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that we soldier on in many ways with important traditions. In our industry there is nothing more traditional than the Academy Awards, which hopefully send a sign of hope that we will get out of this. The Oscars are such a sign that normalcy still exists," Gary Oldman, who is nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for Mank, said in a statement.

"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal. I won't be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I've come to know," Amanda Seyfried, who is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for Mank, said in a statement.