Wendi McLendon-Covey and Hayley Orrantia of The Goldbergs and other stars including Lea Thompson and Josh Gad are paying homage to George Segal on social media following his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Segal's wife Sonia Segal confirmed on Tuesday that the actor died at the age of 87 due to complications from bypass surgery.

Segal was best known for portraying family patriarch Albert 'Pops' Solomon on The Goldbergs since the series started in 2013. He also portrayed fashion magazine owner Jack Gallo in Just Shoot Me! and starred in films A Touch of Class, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and more.

"Didn't know the last time I saw you would be the last time I'd see you," McLendon-Covey, who portrays Beverly on The Goldbergs said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself hugging Segal.

"To me, George Segal was invincible so I'm having a hard time believing that he is really gone. He was an absolute light that illuminated every room he walked into. His laugh was utterly infectious and so rewarding if you were the one who got him to do it. He had the most beautiful stories that always ended in a perfect punch line. He showed me what it really means to be an actor. What it takes. I am devastated that I won't get to hear him laugh again. My love and prayers go out to his family," Orrantia, who portrays Erica on The Goldbergs said on Instagram alongside a video of herself laughing with Segal while on set.

"My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. I love George and I'll miss you so much. My prayers are with the family," Sean Giambrone , who portrays Adam on The Goldbergs said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in a movie theater with Segal.

"Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all," The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg said on Twitter alongside a photo of a text conversation he once had with Segal.

"The world lost an incredible person today. Love you with all my heart George. I am just grateful that you knew my name. Rest in Paradise Legend," Troy Gentile, who portrays Barry on The Goldbergs, said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Segal.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So sad to hear of #georgesegal passing. I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC he was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend," Thompson said on Twitter alongside a photo of herself on set with Segal.

"So beyond sad and heartbroken to say goodbye to my film dad, the late, great #GeorgeSegal - I was so starstruck on set. To my surprise he not only let me ask him about all of his incredible experiences but indulged me in stories I could have never possibly imagined. RIP," Gad said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself on set with Segal.

"Rest in Peace, George Segal, a movie star who commanded our attention while still seeming like one of us. I loved so many of his films: California Split, The Hot Rock, Blume in Love, A Touch of Class, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," James Gunn said on Twitter.

"George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP," Michael McKean said on Twitter.

"Though he was a brilliant comedian, when I think of movies like California Split or Blume In Love or Terminal Man or Born To Win I think of George Segal as one of our most underrated and versatile actors. #RIPGeorgeSegal, Larry Charles said on Twitter.

"Shocked and saddened to heart of #GeorgeSegal passing away! From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed!" Melissa Joan Hart said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing with Segal.