The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan and other stars are speaking out following a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July outside Chicago.

At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded Monday in Highland Park, Ill., after a gunman opened fire on a July 4th parade.

A suspect, Robert Crimo III, was apprehended by police in North Chicago late Monday. Police told reporters that Crimo, 22, was responsible for the attack.

Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, said on Twitter that she was "sick to her stomach" about the shooting.

"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words," she wrote.

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx , who also hails from Highland Park, told his followers he was feeling "heartbroken" and "angry."

"I grew up in Highland Park. I'm actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness," he tweeted.

Thirtysomething actor Ken Olin, who also grew up in Highland Park, voiced his heartbreak.

"My hometown. I went to this parade every year as a little boy. My heart breaks for all the children in our country who will grow up afraid of celebrating with a mass of happy people," he said on Twitter.