Stars and musicians such as Pitbull, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Maluma paid tribute to Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernandez on social media following his death.

Fernandez died at the age of 81 Sunday at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, his official Instagram account had announced. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Fernandez was nicknamed The Charro from Hurentitan and The King of Ranchera Music. He won three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame throughout his career.

"The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten," Pitbull said on Twitter alongside a photo of Fernandez.

Estefan said on Instagram, "Today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music with the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, carried his roots and culture in style throughout the world. Don Vicente Fernandez leaves us a legacy of songs, films and new generations that will follow his musical mission and raise his name with each note they sing."

"My condolences to his loved ones and each of the people who love and respect him. I am one of his great fans and I will continue to love, respect, and admire him for the great person he was and the deep traces he leaves in history," she continued.

Martin said on Instagram, "I am heartbroken. Don Chente with me was an angel all his life. He loved me very much and I loved him. Whenever we went to Guadalajara he came to my concerts and the only thing that consoles my soul, at this moment, is that every time we saw each other I told him how important he was to me. All my love and strength to his family and all of us who suffered this great loss."

Maluma said on Instagram, "You will continue to be 'THE KING.' A hug full of strength to your family that I love and appreciate so much." The singer uploaded a selfie of himself with Fernandez

Lopez said on Twitter, "Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer. He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs. His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories growing up.. Damn, Im sad."

Iglesias said on Twitter, "Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez 'El Rey' will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life."

Bennett said on Instagram, "Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary singer Vicente Fernandez. Recording 'Regresa a Mi­' at his beautiful home in Mexico and meeting his family was unforgettable and he will be missed."

Strait said on Twitter, "Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernandez this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Crus Chente!!"