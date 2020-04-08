Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Miranda Lambert and other celebrities are honoring John Prine on social media following the singer-songwriter's death at the age of 73.

Prine died Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Prine was a Grammy Award-winning artist who was best known for folk and country classics such as "Same Stone." He was named Americana Music's artist of the year in 2005 and received the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

"Over on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were 'New Dylans' together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family," Springsteen said on Twitter.

"Thank you for everything. One and only #hellointhere #johnprine," Lambert said on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of herself with Prine.

"My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on," Sheryl Crow said on Twitter.

"The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to 'let it rip' when it comes to songwriting. There's a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP," Toby Keith said on Twitter.

"We're so lucky to have had you. You were always free. Now that you're home and free from pain, I'm gonna pray for Fiona and the kids with everything I've got. Thank you for every single time I got to stand beside you and sing those once in a lifetime songs. I love you John," Brandi Carlile said on Instagram alongside a video of herself performing with Prine.

"We love you John," Jason Isbell said on Twitter.

"Godspeed @JohnPrineMusic. What a gift you were to all of us," Gretchen Peters said on Twitter alongside a photo of Prine performing onstage.

Walton Goggins posted on Instagram how he met Prine while filming Billy Bob Thornton's movie Daddy and Them. The actor was a big fan of Prine and brought CDs for the music legend to sign.

"I can't tell you what it meant to a young man in his age of influence getting the chance to spend time with one of his greatest influencers. His music changed my life. I got to see him a couple of times afterwards...concerts and what not... talk with him backstage. I was a blip on his radar but he has been one of the highlights of my life. Thank you sir for all the words. You made the good times even better and the lonely times not so lonely," Goggins said next to a photo of himself sitting down with Prine.

Mandy Moore posted on Twitter a broken heart emoji next to Prine's name.

"RIP John Prine. This sucks," filmmaker Taika Waititi said on Twitter.