Henry Golding, Lucy Liu and more have been set as the voice cast for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series told through the style of Japanese anime that is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 22.

Star Wars: Visions will consist of nine shorts produced by a collection of anime studios with each installment featuring a different voice cast and art style.

Golding stars in episode Akakiri alongside Jamie Chung, George Takei, Keone Young and Lorraine Toussaint. Lucy Liu appears in The Duel with Brian Tee and Jaden Waldman.

Karen Fukuhara, Nichole Sakura, Christopher Sean, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Andrew Kishino and Stephanie Sheh star in The Village Bride. David Harbour, Jordan Fisher and James Hong make up the voice cast for The Elder.

Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie and Jonathan Lipow star in The Twins; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Shelby Young and Marc Thompson star in Tatooine Rhapsody; Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Kishino, Simu Liu, Masi Oka, Greg Chun, Neil Kaplan and Michael Sinterniklaas star in The Ninth Jedi; Jaden Waldman and Kyle Chandler star in T0-B1 and Anna Cathcart, Hiromi Dames, Paul Nakauchi and Kyle McCarley star in Lop & Ocho.

The series can also be viewed with the original Japanese voice cast.

Epic lightsaber duels light up the screen in the trailer released on Tuesday, which showcases the various art styles that will be present in Visions.

Notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will be voiced by Morrison, also makes a brief apperance in the clip.

Disney+ recently renewed fellow Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch for a second season.