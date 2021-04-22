Maya Erskine has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety confirmed Thursday that Erskine will appear in the upcoming live-action series.

Deadline said Erskine will have a supporting role in at least three episodes. Details about her character are being kept under wraps.

Erskine joins previously announced stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, respectively. The pair previously played the characters in the Star Wars prequel trilogy of films.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie also have roles in the Disney+ series.

Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin this month. The series take places 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), which showed Anakin turn to the Dark Side and become the Sith lord Darth Vader.

McGregor will executive produce the show with Kathleen Kennedy, Deborah Chow, Michelle Rejwan and Joby Harold.

Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the Hulu series Pen15 with Anna Konkle. The show's second season premiered in September.